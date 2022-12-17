LIVE: BJP to hold protests over Bilawal's 'derogatory' remarks against PM
Live news updates: The outrage comes in response to Bilawal Bhutto's defamatory remarks made against PM Narendra Modi during a press conference at the UN in New York
BJP workers protest against Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over his statement on PM Narendra Modi outside Pakistan High Commission in Delhi (Photo: ANI)
Live news updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold nationwide protests on Saturday against the "derogatory" remarks made by Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that sparked outrage across the country. "The protests will be held in all the state capitals across the country. BJP karyakartas will burn the effigy of Pakistan and Pakistani Foreign Minister and will strongly condemn the shameful statement of Pakistani Foreign Minister," BJP said in a statement on Friday.
The GST Council in its meeting on Saturday is expected to decide on a number of issues like decriminalisation of offences under the GST law, setting up appellate tribunals and mechanism to curb tax evasion in pan masala and gutkha businesses.
Hitting back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that India is ignoring the threat of war from China, the BJP on Friday said he is trying to spread confusion and demoralise soldiers and added it is not Jawaharlal Nehru's India of 1962.
