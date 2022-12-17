JUST IN

Northeast Delhi violence 2020: Court acquits 4 of rioting charges
Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy
LIVE: BJP to hold protests over Bilawal's 'derogatory' remarks against PM
DCGI approves Biological E's 14-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine
BJP to hold nationwide protests today over Bhutto's 'derogatory' remarks
EC free to adjudicate dispute on Shiv Sena's name, symbol: Delhi HC
First transgender judge seeks reservation in govt jobs for her community
Court rejects Jamir's bail, says NSCN (IM) runs parallel govt in Nagaland
CBI searches 6 locations in Delhi, Punjab and J-K in Visa fraud case
Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

LIVE: BJP to hold protests over Bilawal's 'derogatory' remarks against PM

Live news updates: The outrage comes in response to Bilawal Bhutto's defamatory remarks made against PM Narendra Modi during a press conference at the UN in New York

Topics
BJP | Bharatiya Janata Party | Narendra Modi

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Tiny URL Print Add to My Page

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

BJP, protest, PM Modi, remarks on PM Modi, Bhutto on PM Modi
BJP workers protest against Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over his statement on PM Narendra Modi outside Pakistan High Commission in Delhi (Photo: ANI)
Live news updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold nationwide protests on Saturday against the "derogatory" remarks made by Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that sparked outrage across the country. "The protests will be held in all the state capitals across the country. BJP karyakartas will burn the effigy of Pakistan and Pakistani Foreign Minister and will strongly condemn the shameful statement of Pakistani Foreign Minister," BJP said in a statement on Friday.

The GST Council in its meeting on Saturday is expected to decide on a number of issues like decriminalisation of offences under the GST law, setting up appellate tribunals and mechanism to curb tax evasion in pan masala and gutkha businesses.

Hitting back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that India is ignoring the threat of war from China, the BJP on Friday said he is trying to spread confusion and demoralise soldiers and added it is not Jawaharlal Nehru's India of 1962.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 07:52 IST