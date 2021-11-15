- India Inc earnings hit record Rs 2.4 trillion in September quarter
- Centre plans to give some strategic disinvestment powers to DPE
- Teething issues remain for Hindustan Petroleum and ONGC merger
- Akshay, Rajini booster shot: Gold dust on silver screen in first week
- Sportspersons to designers, celebs put themselves out in the NFT universe
- Tamil Nadu rains: Plight of people will continue if authorities do not act
Live news: Govts to give plan on Delhi pollution, Sitharaman to meet CMs
Latest live news: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet chief ministers and state finance ministers; Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bhopal's revamped railway station.
Topics
Today News | Deli air pollution | Future Retail
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A cyclist rides a bicycle near India Gate covered with a thick layer of smog as the air quality deteriorates due to air pollution, in New Delhi on Thursday.
Latest live news: The central and Delhi governments are to on Monday give an emergency plan to tackle air pollution in Delhi after the chief justice of India said last week the situation due to smog was "very serious".
The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was 330 on Sunday compared to 437 Saturday as emissions from farm fires in Haryana and Punjab dropped, PTI reported. The AQI was and 471 on Friday, the worst this season so far. AQI above 300 is 'hazardous'.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet chief ministers and state finance ministers to discuss getting private investments for the economy. The meeting will discuss easing norms on land and water use for business, said Ajay Seth, India economic affairs secretary, last week.
Independent directors at Future Retail have disclosed new documents in a letter to India's antitrust watchdog aiming to bolster their case against Amazon.com Inc as they seek to revoke a 2019 deal between the two companies.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More