Live news: Govts to give plan on Delhi pollution, Sitharaman to meet CMs

Latest live news: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet chief ministers and state finance ministers; Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bhopal's revamped railway station.

A cyclist rides a bicycle near India Gate covered with a thick layer of smog as the air quality deteriorates due to air pollution, in New Delhi on Thursday.
Latest live news: The central and Delhi governments are to on Monday give an emergency plan to tackle air pollution in Delhi after the chief justice of India said last week the situation due to smog was "very serious".

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was 330 on Sunday compared to 437 Saturday as emissions from farm fires in Haryana and Punjab dropped, PTI reported. The AQI was and 471 on Friday, the worst this season so far. AQI above 300 is 'hazardous'.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet chief ministers and state finance ministers to discuss getting private investments for the economy. The meeting will discuss easing norms on land and water use for business, said Ajay Seth, India economic affairs secretary, last week.

Independent directors at Future Retail have disclosed new documents in a letter to India's antitrust watchdog aiming to bolster their case against Amazon.com Inc as they seek to revoke a 2019 deal between the two companies.

