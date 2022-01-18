- Jhunjhunwala the biggest draw as investors line up to board Akasa
- Divestment delayed, but petchem plans on the track: Bharat Petroleum
- In the works: National e-commerce policy to script arm's-length rulebook
- Budget wishlist: Here are the key challenges in agriculture sector
- Budget could push for private investments in public infrastructure
- Tesla's tryst with India: Apple may have a playbook for Musk to follow
- Go multi-asset to offset equity-market volatility, say analysts
Live news: Covid-19 cases fall in cities, AAP to name Punjab CM candidate
Live news updates: A collective global effort is needed to deal with the problems posed by cryptocurrenices, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Topics
Today News | Coronavirus | Omicron
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A health worker in Jammu takes her swab sample for a Covid-19 test on January 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Live news updates: National capital Delhi and financial hub Mumbai have reported a fall in Covid-19 infections in the past two days and most of those who contracted the virus have recovered at home, authorities said on Monday.
Mumbai's daily new infections fell below 10,000 on Sunday for the first time since early this month, after touching an all-time high of 20,971 on January 7. It reported 5,956 new cases on Monday. Delhi's cases have fallen consistently since hitting a peak of 28,867 on January 13 and it reported 12,587 new infections Monday.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will announce his party's chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab assembly elections at 12 pm Monday. Kejriwal, last week, released a phone number and asked the people of Punjab to tell them who they want to see as AAP's candidate for the post.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that a collective global effort is needed to deal with the problems posed by cryptocurrenices.
"The kind of technology it is associated with, the decision taken by a single country will be insufficient to deal with its challenges. We have to have a similar mindset," Modi said at the World Economic Forum's virtual Davos Agenda conference. Modi also said that it was the best time to invest in India because the country was willing to become a more trusted partner in global supply chain.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More