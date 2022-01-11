- Assembly elections: BJP clicks in e-canvassing, Congress goes 'hybrid'
Live: Indians get Covid booster dose; Djokovic speaks after visa victory
Live news Updates: The government will allow foreign investment in LIC as the insurance firm prepares for public listing.
A nurse administers a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a health worker in Mumbai on January 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Live news updates: More than 1 million Indians received their third Covid-19 vaccine dose on Monday as the country rolled out boosters for frontline workers and vulnerable elderly, with the Omicron variant fuelling an eight-fold rise in infections in 10 days.
The health ministry said only 5 per cent to 10 per cent of the infected have sought hospitalisation, compared with 20 per cent to 23 per cent during the Delta-driven last wave that peaked in May.
The government has decided to allow 20 per cent foreign direct investment in the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), sources told 'Business Standard'. This is expected through amendment of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) rules in a move to attract foreign investors ahead of LIC’s public listing.
Tennis champion Novak Djokovic said on Monday he was hoping to still compete in the Australian Open, hours after winning a stunning victory over the Australian government in his visa battle.
