Live news updates: Covid cases in Delhi rise; DDMA may make masks mandatory

Live news updates: Ukraine's foreign minister is describing the situation in Mariupol as dire and heartbreaking and says Russia's continued attacks there could be a red line that ends all efforts to reach peace through negotiation. Dmytro Kuleba tells CBS' Face the Nation that the remaining Ukrainian military personnel and civilians in the port city are basically encircled by Russian forces. He says the Ukrainians continue their struggle but that the city effectively doesn't exist anymore because of massive destruction.
Delhi on Sunday recorded 517 fresh Covid-19 cases, 56 more than the previous day, with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent while no death was reported, according to city health department data. With these new cases, the city's infection tally has risen to 1,868,550 while the death toll stood at 26,160. Delhi has been witnessing an upward trend in daily Covid-19 cases positivity rate in the last few days. However, the positivity rate on Sunday reduced to 4.21 per cent from 5.33 per cent on Saturday.
The government of India will release the data on wholesale price index-based inflation today. The WPI inflation in February rose to 13.11 per cent on hardening of prices of crude oil and non-food items, even though food articles softened. After two months of mild easing, WPI inflation accelerated in February and remained in double digits for the 11th consecutive month, beginning April 2021.
