GST: GoM yet to take a view on rate rationalisation, says report

-
ALSO READ
Meeting of Group of Ministers on GST rate rationalisation deferred
GST Council defers rate hike in textiles, refers issues to ministers group
GoM to meet on Nov 27 to finalise report on GST rate rationalisation
GST Council meet on Dec 31, to discuss rate rationalisation
GST Council defers hike in rates on textiles from 5% to 12%
-
A group comprising ministers from states is yet to finalise a report on rationalisation of GST rates and a decision will be taken in due course, sources said.
The Group of Ministers (GoM) will deliberate and finalise recommendations which will be sent to the GST Council, headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising state finance ministers.
No view on rate rationalisation has yet been taken by the GoM, the sources said.
There was a thought in some quarters that the slab of 5 per cent may be broken into 3 per cent and 8 per cent, and the remaining slabs of 12, 18 and 28 per cent will continue.
But no view on rate rationalisation has yet been taken by the GoM, let alone the GST Council.
The call on tinkering the rates is a political decision and the same will weigh when the GST Council takes a view on it, the sources said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU