LIVE: Covid cases on the rise, Mumbai records 102 new infections in 24 hrs

Live news updates: on Tuesday recorded 153 new infections including 102 in Mumbai alone, the health department said.

The state also recorded four pandemic-related fatalities.

The caseload of the state rose to 78,77,078 and death toll reached 1,47,838.

With 102 new infections coming to light in the state capital on Tuesday, Mumbai recorded its highest one-day rise after February 27, the city civic body said.

Meanwhile at UNSC, India's Deputy Permanent Representative R Ravindra raised concern over the situation in Syria and said on the security front that there is an urgent need for genuinely serious attempts towards a comprehensive nationwide ceasefire in Syria.

On economic front, the surge in oil prices due to the Ukrainian war has pushed up inflation in India, which needs monetary tightening and measures to address structural weaknesses to improve growth potential, said a senior IMF official.

According to estimates, the country's economy is likely to grow at 8.2 per cent in 2022-23, down 0.8 per percentage points, said Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf, Acting Director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department.

On Tuesday, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said the "burning" issue of Russia's aggression against Ukraine was one of the key topics of his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, adding Russia's "irresponsible actions" in Ukraine have trampled all the principles that underpin the world order.