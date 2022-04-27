Mask up, follow Covid rules to stop new wave from entering Maharashtra: CM

After lifting all COVID-19-related restrictions less than a month ago, Chief Minister on Wednesday appealed to people to use face masks when outdoors and take necessary precautions to restrict a possible fourth wave of the pandemic at the doorstep and prevent it from entering the state.

The CM's appeal came in the backdrop of an uptick in cases in the state, especially in Mumbai where more than 100 new cases were reported for the second straight day on Wednesday. Thackeray's call came after he held a review meeting with divisional commissioners, municipal commissioners, Zilla Parishad CEOs and top police officials in view of the rise in cases. Some parts of the country are also reporting a gradual increase in infections with the national capital registering more than 1,000 cases daily in the last few days. Delhi reported 1,367 fresh COVID-19 cases, according to data shared by the health department on Wednesday. It was the sixth consecutive day that the capital recorded over 1,000 new cases in a day. The CM emphasized on reverting to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, including use of face masks in crowded places, social distancing and completion of vaccination on time. "The threat of COVID-19 was not yet over. We need to arrest the spread of infection while it is at the doorstep," he said, claiming there are "40 crore people in China's various cities who are witnessing a lockdown". "We have battled the previous three waves of the novel and its variants, but we have lost many people to the infection. State authorities need to sensitize people again about the COVID-19 protocols to minimize the impact and spread of the infection," Thackeray said. While the chief minister insisted on increasing inoculation, a presentation made at the review revealed that 1,77,90,194 people have still not taken the second dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines.

At least 88.91 per cent of the eligible population in has taken the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 70.68 per cent of the eligible people has received both the doses, official data showed. The presentation also revealed that out of the 36 districts, nine have reported positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, that is higher than the state's weekly positivity rate. Earlier in the day, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said wearing of face masks at crowded places in Maharashtra could be made mandatory again in view of the rise in cases. Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 186 new coronavirus infections, including 112 in Mumbai, but zero pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said. The day before, the state had recorded 153 cases, including 102 in Mumbai, and four fatalities. The state's COVID-19 caseload stood at 78,77,264, while the death toll was 1,47,838.

In the first week of April, the state government lifted all coronavirus-related restrictions and made wearing of face masks optional.

