LIVE news updates: UK PM Boris Johnson wins confidence vote, faces revolt

Live news updates: British Prime Minister survived a confidence vote on Monday but a rebellion by 148 of his 359 Conservative Party lawmakers dealt a serious blow to his authority. A majority of the Conservatives' lawmakers - at least 180 - would have had to vote against Johnson for him to be removed. The result means Johnson secured the backing of 59% of his lawmakers, lower than the support given to his predecessor in a confidence vote she faced in 2018.

Finance minister will on Tuesday launch a Single Nodal Agency (SNA) dashboard which will provide a platform for ministries/departments to monitor transfer of funds to states and their utilisation. In a statement the finance ministry said in order to give the stakeholders of SNA model the necessary feedback and monitoring tools in the operation of the schemes, Public Financial Management System (PFMS) has developed the SNA dashboard.

India on Monday faced more diplomatic heat with the strong reaction of Islamic countries to the controversial comments by two BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad even as it slammed the 57-nation OIC for its "motivated" and "mischievous" comments on the matter. A day after Kuwait, Qatar and Iran summoned Indian ambassadors over the remarks by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, several Islamic countries including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia, Bahrain, Maldives and Oman also denounced the comments while some of them welcomed BJP's punitive action against the duo.