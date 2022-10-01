LIVE news updates: PM Narendra Modi to launch 5G services in India today

LIVE news updates: Prime Minister will launch services on Saturday while inaugurating the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) in the national capital. According to an official release, will be launched by the Prime Minister in select cities on Saturday and it will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years. The cumulative economic impact of on India is estimated to reach $450 billion by 2035. Capable of supporting ultra-high-speed internet, the fifth generation or 5G service is expected to unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, serving as a transformational force for Indian society.

Russian President on Friday fulminated against the West's record, singling out the US use of nuclear weapons in the closing days of the Second World War, and then western nations' centuries of 'colonialism', 'slave trading' and the 'plundering of India'. 'The West... began its colonial policy back in the Middle Ages, and then followed the slave trade, the genocide of Indian tribes in America, the plunder of India, of Africa, the wars of England and France against China," he said.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, said on Friday that India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine and stressed that dialogue is the only answer to settle differences and disputes after India abstained in the UN Security Council vote which condemned Russia's "illegal referenda" and annexation of Ukrainian regions, calling for an immediate cessation of violence.