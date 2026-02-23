Monday, February 23, 2026 | 06:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tejas jet suffers damage to airframe while landing at frontline air base

Tejas jet suffers damage to airframe while landing at frontline air base

The aircraft was returning to the base after carrying out a training sortie

The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 6:36 AM IST

A Tejas light combat aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) sustained major damage to its airframe after it overshot the runway at a frontline airbase following a suspected brake failure earlier this month, authoritative sources said on Sunday.

The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely, they said.

It is learnt that the aircraft was returning to the base after carrying out a training sortie.

There was no official word from the IAF on the accident that took place on February 7.

Following the incident, the IAF grounded the entire fleet of around 30 single-seat Tejas jets to carry out an extensive technical scrutiny, the sources said.

 

It was the third accident involving the Tejas jets. The first one took place in March 2024, when a Tejas jet crashed near Jaisalmer.

The second incident took place in November 2025, when a Tejas jet crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Airshow.

The latest accident comes at a time when Tejas maker Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has missed several deadlines to supply the Tejas Mark 1A variant of the aircraft to the IAF.

In February 2021, the defence ministry sealed a ₹48,000 crore deal with HAL for the procurement of 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets for the IAF.

The delivery of the jets is facing delays primarily due to GE Aerospace missing several deadlines for the supply of its aero engines to power the jets.

The defence ministry in September last year sealed another deal worth ₹62,370 crore with HAL to procure 97 Tejas MK-1A light combat aircraft for the IAF.

Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

It has been designed to undertake air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 6:29 AM IST

