Organ transplants rise fourfold to nearly 20,000 in 2025: Health ministry

The number of transplants in the country has seen a fourfold increase from less than 5,000 in 2013 to nearly 20,000 in 2025, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the importance of organ donation in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, and the ministry said it has given sustained impetus to the organ donation movement in the country.

India has achieved a significant milestone in the field of organ donation and transplantation, with the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) recording unprecedented progress in organ donation, allocation, and transplantation across the country, the ministry said in a statement.

Around 18 per cent of transplants are currently being performed using organs donated by deceased donors. More than 1,200 families came forward to donate organs of their loved ones after death in 2025, saving thousands of lives and improving the quality of life for many others.

Each donor is now considered a multiorgan donor, transforming the lives of numerous recipients. Since September 17, 2023, more than 4.8 lakh citizens have registered to donate organs and tissues after death through an Aadhaar-based verification system.

The ministry said India has developed competence in performing complex organ transplants, including heart, lung, and pancreas transplants.

"India also leads the world in hand transplants and performs a greater number of hand transplants than any other country. These remarkable achievements reflect the strong and sustained impetus provided by the Government of India, translating policy vision into measurable, life-saving outcomes," the statement said.

It added that India has some of the best transplant professionals and surgeons in the world who achieve outcomes comparable to the global best, and that too at a fraction of the cost.

Over the past year, India has witnessed a historic rise in deceased organ donations, enhanced transplant coordination, and improved national-level organ sharing, ensuring that more patients receive timely and equitable access to life-saving transplants. The strengthened performance of NOTTO underscores India's growing maturity as a responsive, ethical, and technology-enabled transplant ecosystem.

The recent successes are the outcome of a comprehensive and multi-pronged government strategy. This includes the strengthening of NOTTO as the national coordinating authority, enabling real-time organ allocation and seamless interstate cooperation.

The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Registry has been expanded and modernised, ensuring transparency, traceability, and fairness. Focused capacity building of State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisations (SOTTOs) and Regional OTTOs (ROTTOs) has been undertaken, while transplant protocols have been streamlined and standard operating procedures aligned with global best practices.

The use of digital platforms for donor and patient registration and hospital connectivity has been enhanced. Promotion of green corridors and the implementation of standard operating procedures for different modes of transport have enabled rapid and safe organ transport across cities and states. These reforms have significantly reduced logistical barriers, improved clinical outcomes, and reinforced public trust in the organ donation system, the statement said.

Public awareness campaigns, community engagement, and sustained advocacy have catalysed a positive shift in societal attitudes towards organ donation. Increasing numbers of families are stepping forward during moments of profound grief to give the gift of life, transforming loss into hope for countless recipients.

The progress achieved under NOTTO's stewardship also strengthens India's vision of self-reliance in advanced healthcare, reducing dependence on overseas transplants while ensuring ethical, transparent, and equitable practices within the country, the statement added.