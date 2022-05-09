LIVE news: Ukraine war placing global food security under strain, says G7

-
Group of Seven (G7) on Sunday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine which is placing global food security under severe strain.
They urged Russia to end its blockade and all other activities that further impede Ukrainian food production and exports in line with its international commitments.
The strong statement came after a virtual meeting of the G7 leaders, who were joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Meanwhile, the death toll of a powerful explosion at a luxury hotel in Cuba's capital increased to 31 Sunday evening as search crews with dogs hunted through the rubble of the iconic, 19th century building looking for people still missing.
The Hotel Saratoga, a five-star 96-room hotel in Old Havana, was preparing to reopen after being closed for two years when an apparent gas leak ignited, blowing the outer walls into the busy, midmorning streets just a block from the country's Capitol building on Friday.
Several nearby structures also were damaged, including the historic Marti Theater and the Calvary Baptist Church, headquarters for the denomination in western Cuba. The church said on its Facebook page that the building suffered significant structural damage, with several collapsed or cracked walls and columns (and) the ceiling partially collapsed, though no church workers were hurt.
