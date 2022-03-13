Live: Russian forces shell Ukraine city; Congress to review election rout
Live news updates: Talks aimed at reaching a cease-fire again fail; Tata Steel predicts input costs will rise due to conflict.
A woman carries her cat near a destroyed bridge as she flees from her hometown on the road towards Kyiv, in the town of Irpin, some 25 km (16 miles) northwest of Kyiv, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Live news updates: Russian forces pounded the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Saturday, shelling its downtown as residents hid in an iconic mosque and elsewhere to avoid the explosions. Fighting also raged in the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv, as Russia kept up its bombardment of other cities throughout the country.
Mariupol has endured some of Ukraine’s worst punishment since Russia invaded. Unceasing barrages have thwarted repeated attempts to bring food, water and medicine into the city of 430,000 and to evacuate its trapped civilians. More than 1,500 people have died in Mariupol during the siege, according to the mayor's office, and the shelling has even interrupted efforts to bury the dead in mass graves.
The Congress Working Committee or CWC, the party's decision-making body, will meet at 4 pm Sunday, four days after a defeat in state polls, and is likely to advance internal elections scheduled in September amid renewed questions about its leadership, said media reports.
The Congress lost Punjab, one of the last major states where it held power, to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and it was disappointed in its efforts to return to power in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.
