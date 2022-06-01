JUST IN

Latest news live: Price of commercial LPG reduced by Rs 135 per cylinder

From the Russia-Ukraine war to coronavirus developments from across the world, catch all the live updates here

New Delhi 
More than 112,000 child Covid-19 cases were reported in the US during the past week, a doubling of case counts from the four weeks prior, according to the latest report by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association. It marks the seventh consecutive weekly increase in child Covid-19 cases in the US, said the report published on Tuesday. Nearly 13.4 million children have tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic in the country, and nearly 376,000 of these cases have been added in the past four weeks, according to the report. Nearly 5.5 million child Covid-19 cases have been added nationwide so far in 2022

Hurricane Agatha caused flooding and mudslides that killed at least 10 people and left 20 missing, the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca said. Governor Alejando Murat said rivers overflowed their banks and swept away people in homes, while other victims were buried under mud and rocks. There were fundamentally two reasons for the deaths, Murat told local media. There were rivers that overflowed, and on the other hand, and the most serious part, were landslides.

Russian energy giant Gazprom has said it would no longer supply gas to Denmark's largest energy company Orsted and will halt deliveries to Germany under the Shell Energy Europe contract. Orsted has notified Gazprom Export that it would no longer make payments for gas in rubles, and Shell Energy Europe Limited said it would not pay in rubles for gas supplies to Germany, Gazprom added on Tuesday on Telegram. It said the cuts will be effective from Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

First Published: Wed, June 01 2022. 07:59 IST