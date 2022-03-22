JUST IN
LIVE News: Ukraine rejects Russian demand to lay down arms in Mariupol

News Live Updates: Russia's assault on Ukraine, now in its fourth week, has stalled along most fronts.

Russia Ukraine Conflict | Russia | Ukraine

New Delhi 

Russia-Ukraine conflict
A residential building damaged by Russian shelling in Kyiv | Photos: Reuters, APPTI

Live News Updates: Ukraine defied a Russian demand that its forces lay down arms before dawn on Monday in Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of civilians have been trapped in a city under siege and already laid to waste by Russian bombardment.

The European Union's foreign ministers disagreed on Monday on whether and how to slap sanctions on Russia's lucrative energy sector over its invasion of Ukraine, with Germany saying the bloc was too dependent on Russian oil to decide an embargo. The EU and allies have already imposed hefty measures against Russia, including freezing its central bank's assets. Russia's siege and bombardment of Mariupol port, which EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called "a massive war crime", is increasing pressure for action.

First Published: Tue, March 22 2022. 07:45 IST

