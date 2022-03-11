- Crypto brain drain is 'crazy' in India, says Polygon co-founder Nailwal
- Russia-Ukraine crisis: A lack of gas storage infra may come to haunt India
- 50% customers ready to switch banks in next 12 months: Bain & Company
- It's time to deduct TDS if rent exceeds Rs 50,000, say analysts
- Rejecting a crown of thorns: Meet Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO of NSE
- Insurance companies step up stock purchases amid market swings
- Per hour cost of internet shutdown is going up in India, shows data
- ONDC aims to start operations by August, launch a pilot next month
Live news: UP results 'give a glimpse' of 2024 elections, says PM Modi
Live news updates: BJP wins four of five Assembly elections 2022, setting the tone for the general election two years from now.
BJP supporters holding cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, celebrate with colours, as the party heads to a landslide victory in UP Assembly elections, at the party office, in Lucknow (Photo: PTI)
Live news updates: The BJP’s victory win in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday "gives a glimpse" of the outcome of the general elections of 2024, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, predicting a third straight term for the party at the Centre.
"Many people had said that the fate of the 2019 general election was decided when the 2017 UP election result was declared," Modi told BJP workers at the party headquarters in Delhi. The BJP won four of the five Assembly elections, comprehensively flattening the national opposition party, the Congress, and setting the tone for the general election in 2024.
About 40,000 civilians were able to leave combat zones on Thursday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address. He said Russian attacks are preventing evacuations from southern cities including Mariupol.
European Union leaders meeting in France remained split over how quickly Ukraine’s membership process should advance, with several eastern members asking for a stronger declaration in support of Kyiv’s bid. The bloc is also weighing a plan to end energy dependence on Russia by 2027. Oil prices declined for a second day.
