Live news updates: US sees no threat of Russia using nuclear weapons

The United States does not believe that there is a threat of Russia using nuclear weapons despite a recent escalation in Moscow's rhetoric, a senior US defense official said on Friday. "We continue to monitor their nuclear capabilities every day the best we can and we do not assess that there is a threat of the use of nuclear weapons and no threat to NATO territory," the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told reporters. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday the West should not underestimate the elevated risks of nuclear conflict over Ukraine.
Russia has barred entry to the country for nine individuals from Iceland, three from Greenland, three from the Faroe Islands and 16 from Norway in a retaliatory move, the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The countermeasures were taken in response to the decisions made by Iceland, Norway and the Danish autonomies of Greenland and the Faroe Islands to join the European Union's sanctions against Russia, the Ministry added on Friday.
Singapore has confirmed two Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases with the new Omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 through active monitoring of the disease and genetic sequencing for surveillance, the Channel News Asia reported. The two community cases were detected as part of the authorities' active monitoring of the COVID-19 situation and genetic sequencing for surveillance, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update on Thursday (April 28) night.
