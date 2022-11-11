LIVE: PM Modi to visit 4 southern states in 2 days, to launch projects
From PM Modi's visit to southern states to Congress releasing its second list of candidates ahead of Gujarat polls, catch all the live updates here
November 11, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM Modi to embark on 2-day visit to southern states today, to launch developmennt projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to four southern states starting today to launch various developmental projects worth over Rs 25,000 crore.
PM Modi will visit Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on November 11 and 12. According to the Prime Minister's Office, on November 11, at around 9:45 am, the Prime Minister will pay floral tributes to the statues of saint poet Sri Kanaka Dasa and also to Maharshi Valmiki at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru.
Indian students who left Ukraine can continue education in Russia: Diplomat
For the first time since the war broke out in Ukraine in February, Russia on Thursday said that Indian students who left Ukraine can continue their education in Russia as the medical syllabus is the same in both countries.
"Indian students who left Ukraine can continue their education in Russia as the medical syllabus is almost the same (as Ukraine). They know the language of the people, as, in Ukraine, most of them speak Russian. They're most welcome in Russia," Russian Consul General Oleg Avdeev said in Chennai.
Congress releases second list of 46 candidates for Gujarat assembly polls
Congress released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat on Thursday, which consisted of 46 candidates.
The party had announced its first list on November 4, in which 43 candidates were announced. The party released its second list yesterday. The total number of candidates who have been announced rose to 89 out of the 182 candidates.
