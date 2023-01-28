LIVE: Shah to visit poll-bound K'taka today, to address rally In Belagavi

-
-
LIVE news updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Karnataka today during which he is expected to inaugurate and participate in various programmes in Dharwad and Belagavi cities. Besides attending a mega road show, the BJP leader will also address a massive public rally in Belagavi. With his visit, the party's Karnataka unit is likely to get a boost within the region, considered as a bastion of BJP. Party sources confirmed that Amit Shah is holding a series of meetings to further strengthen the party in north Karnataka region.
The White House on Friday condemned the terror attack in a synagogue in Jerusalem that claimed 8 lives and left 10 people wounded and said that the US is shocked and saddened by the loss of life. Addressing a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre termed the gun attack as 'heinous'.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that police arrangement "completely collapsed" during Bharat Jodo Yatra on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir and he had "to cancel" his walk. Senior Congress leaders also alleged that security during had been "mishandled by concerned agencies" on Friday.
First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 07:41 IST
