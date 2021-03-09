JUST IN
LIVE: TMC hit by defections ahead of polls, PM to inaugurate 'Maitri Setu'

Latest News LIVE: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad met Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed Afghan peace process

New Delhi 

Mamata Banerjee, TMC
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds a woman protest rally against fuel price hike on the occasion of International Women's Day, in Kolkata on Monday.
News live updates:The ruling TMC has been rocked by a fresh bout of defections to BJP before the West Bengal state polls as five of its sitting MLAs quit after being denied tickets. This was TMC's second-largest single-day exodus after political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari along with 35 TMC leaders, including five MLAs and an MP, switched over to BJP in December last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh on Tuesday via video conferencing. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura during the event. According to a statement by the Prime Minster's Office, the bridge 'Maitri Setu' has been built over the Feni river which flows between the Indian boundary in Tripura and Bangladesh.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and Commander Resolute Support Mission General Austin Scott Miller on Monday met Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed the Afghan peace process. Khalilzad's visit to Pakistan, first under the Biden administration, comes amidst rising violence in Afghanistan and lack of clarity of policy by the new US government towards Afghanistan.

