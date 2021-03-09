- Top headlines: Ruia out of Air India sale race, India to appeal Cairn award
- LIVE: TMC hit by defections ahead of polls, PM to inaugurate 'Maitri Setu'
- Undocumented Indian immigrants in US hold $15.5 billion in spending power
- PM Narendra Modi lists 5 pillars for celebrating 75 years of Independence
- Budget session of Parliament may conclude before 1st phase of state polls
- Defence Budget: Military gets 28% less budget than it projected
- Kolkata: 7 dead in Railways building fire; Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia announced
- Centre's move on direct payment to farmers 'another provocation': Punjab CM
- Farmers will head for Parliament to repeal farm laws if needed: Tikait
- Delhi govt gave free rations to over 6 mn not having ration cards in 2020
LIVE: TMC hit by defections ahead of polls, PM to inaugurate 'Maitri Setu'
Latest News LIVE: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad met Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed Afghan peace process
Topics
top events of the day | West Bengal Assembly polls | Coronavirus
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds a woman protest rally against fuel price hike on the occasion of International Women's Day, in Kolkata on Monday.
News live updates:The ruling TMC has been rocked by a fresh bout of defections to BJP before the West Bengal state polls as five of its sitting MLAs quit after being denied tickets. This was TMC's second-largest single-day exodus after political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari along with 35 TMC leaders, including five MLAs and an MP, switched over to BJP in December last year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh on Tuesday via video conferencing. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura during the event. According to a statement by the Prime Minster's Office, the bridge 'Maitri Setu' has been built over the Feni river which flows between the Indian boundary in Tripura and Bangladesh.
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and Commander Resolute Support Mission General Austin Scott Miller on Monday met Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed the Afghan peace process. Khalilzad's visit to Pakistan, first under the Biden administration, comes amidst rising violence in Afghanistan and lack of clarity of policy by the new US government towards Afghanistan.
Follow LIVE UPDATES Here
Follow LIVE UPDATES Here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh