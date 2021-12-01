LNJP sets up 40 beds for Omicron variant patients: Medical director

-
Delhi's LNJP Hospital, a dedicated facility for those testing positive for the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, has set up 40 beds for treating such patients, according to the hospital's medical director.
In an order issued on Monday, the health department had asked the hospital to earmark wards for isolating and treating such patients. The department had also said that no patient infected with the new variant should be denied admission to hospitals on any ground.
"We have set up 40 beds for treating patients affected by the Omicron variant. Apart from these, there are also ICU facilities and oxygen facilities. We can also set up additional beds at Ramlila Maidan if the need arises," LNJP medical director Dr Suresh Kumar said.
In an order issued last month, the Delhi government had said that hospitals may use one-third of the beds reserved for coronavirus patients for those suffering from vector-borne diseases, if the need arises.
However, Kumar said that the dengue cases have declined.
The hospital currently has three Covid patients, he said, adding they have not received any patient with travel history.
The Union Health Ministry had Sunday issued new guidelines for international travellers for reporting of Omicron, which has been classified as 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organization (WHO).
