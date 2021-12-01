Omicron: Bangladesh removed from India's list of 'at-risk' countries

-
ALSO READ
Covid LIVE: Made template for new vaccine against Omicron, says Pfizer CEO
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
What is Delta variant of Covid and how effective are vaccines against it?
ICC T20 WC, SL vs BAN highlights: Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh by 5 wickets
T20 WC, WI vs BAN highlights: West Indies virtually knock out Bangladesh
-
India on Tuesday removed Bangladesh from a list of 'at-risk' countries that was issued as part of measures initiated in view of the emergence of new coronavirus variant Omicron, people familiar with the development said.
Travellers from the 'at-risk- countries will require to follow additional measures on arrival in India.
Bangladesh was removed from the list after the country took up the matter with India, the people cited above said.
Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said in Dhaka that the issue was taken up with India.
"Due to (our) request, India High Commission has informed that Bangladesh has been removed from the red list of India," he said in a message to media.
According to the updated list, the countries designated as "at-risk" are the European countries, the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.
The original list that figured Bangladesh was issued four days back.
The strict norms for arriving international passengers, especially from 'at-risk' countries, are coming into effect from Tuesday midnight.
While no cases of Omicron have been reported so far in India, the Union government has asked states and Union Territories to ensure RT-PCR tests for travellers coming from 'at-risk' countries on the first day of arrival and retesting on the eighth day.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU