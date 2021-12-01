Covid-19 pandemic: 5 more die in Assam, 144 test positive

-
Assam reported five fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 6,103, while 144 new cases pushed the tally to 6,16,852, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.
Six persons had succumbed to the disease and 140 people tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.
One person each in Barpeta, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nalbari and Sivasagar districts lost their lives on Tuesday.
The NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.
With detection of 144 patients against testing of 32,529 samples, Assam reported a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent for the day.
The state had reported 140 coronavirus positive cases on Monday against testing of 35,539 samples.
Currently, the state has a total of 1,278 active cases.
Out of the new cases, Kamrup Metropolitan district registered 57 followed by 12 in Barpeta and 10 each in Dibrugarh and Sivasagar.
During the day, 109 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of cured people to 6,08,124.
The NHM said a total of 3,31,70,875 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered - 2,11,43,571 first doses and 1,20,27,304 second doses.
It said a total of 2,19,545 people were vaccinated on Tuesday, up from 2,04,180 shots on Monday.
