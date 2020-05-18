Lockdown 4.0: Weekly economic indicators show activity inching upwards

The economy is attempting to restart itself. Tentative efforts at reopening factories and other parts of the economy are showing up in weekly indicators tracked by Business Standard. There is more traffic on the roads, more power being generated, the internet shows lesser signs of strain and more people may be reporting to work.

The data while better than earlier parts of the lockdown, largely still shows significant declines from normal levels. Weekly data gives a fast-moving gauge of how the economy is doing. This is useful during periods of the lockdown where much can change ...