Lockdown effect: How Odisha kept people off the 'Coronavirus' grip

Back in May 2019 when Fani, a devastating cyclonic storm pounded Odisha’s coast, the state authorities showed exemplary preparedness to tame it by evacuating 1.2 million vulnerable people to safer zones.

By then, Odisha had grabbed the plaudits to deal with natural disasters. Months later, when a virulent disquieted nations beyond borders, Odisha lost no time to declare it a ‘state disaster’ on March 13 and switched on the war mode to save lives. The state machinery acknowledged ‘social isolation’ as the only ammunition to vanquish the virus and locked down people indoors for three weeks only to postpone their ‘home quarantine’ longer.

“True, Odisha pioneered the announcement of the lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. We were also the first to extend the lockdown while other states were still immersed in consultations. The incidence of cases in the state were nowhere near Maharashtra or Gujarat or Delhi. Nor had we reported any instance of community level transmission. Yet, if we had not deferred the lockdown deadline, all our efforts to combat the crisis might have been undone”, says a senior bureaucrat. Incidentally, he is a key member of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s handpicked team of officers to tame the pandemic.

Noted ad guru Suhel Seth tweeted, “What Odisha thinks today, India thinks tomorrow”. And, he is not amplifying the state’s efforts. Punjab and Maharashtra were quick to follow suit and announce enforcement of lockdown till April 30.

In thwarting Coronavirus, Odisha has many firsts to its credit- announcing a lockdown and extending its tenure, setting up the country’s first two exclusive Covid hospitals with combined bed strength of 1000 in an astonishingly brief span of a week, creating hotspot zone, providing doorstep medical service, making masks compulsory for people commuting in public and even announcing grant for stray animals.

But all colossal efforts to dwarf the deadly virus did not let complacency seep in. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik realised his was a tough call to defer the lockdown timeline. He had a bitter pill to swallow while deciding between ‘saving people’s lives’ and ‘keeping the economy buzzing’. And, he chose the former without compunctions. “I know it involves a lot of sacrifice, hardship and uncertainty but this is the only way to face this crisis”, Patnaik said in a message imbued with emotions.

“Economic activity could have continued only when people are alive. It was a bold decision to extend the lockdown but we have no regrets. By taking the lead in enforcing lockdown and extending it, we have been able to keep our Covid positive numbers lower”, admitted another state official.

As on April 11, Odisha has tested 3547 samples of suspected Covid cases. Fifty of them have been detected to be positive. With just one casualty, 12 people have been discharged. Of the balance 37, 35 infected patients are stable and recovering well. The state government has declared to procure 100,000 rapid testing kits. In parallel, it is ramping up the swab testing capability of Regional Medical & Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar and training doctors and healthcare professionals for treatment of Covid infected patients.

Economic activity save movement of essential goods and services has come to a standstill. Small traders are in an abyss of despair. Most of the industrial units are operating at ramped down capacities. Mining and tourism, both mainstays in Odisha's economy, are on their knees. Yet, all are in unison with the state government's decision to defer the lockdown.





“Small traders in Odisha are in dire straits. Once they restart after the lockdown ends, they will lack capital and the government needs to bail them out with a special package. But all said and done, it’s a good decision by the state government to extend this lockdown phase to tackle this unprecedented pandemic”, said Sudhakar Panda, general secretary, Odisha Byabasayee Mahasangha (Odisha Traders Union).

Core industrial activity in Odisha has dwindled with the state largely shuttered except for essential goods and services. Roads on the iron ore rich Joda-Keonjhar belt that were abuzz with activity with the movement of ore laden trucks now wear a desolate look. Merchant mine leases are largely deserted sans availability of people or trucks.

Industry observers, however, feel with grimmer priorities, economic activity can be subservient to the efforts to battle a deadly virus. The state government, though, should map out strategies to revive economic growth concomitant with the fight against Covid, they reasoned.

“By taking timely steps & some steps ahead Odisha has been able to contain COVID-19 cases and the curve is flattening. Gains made need to be consolidated & virus contained by extending lock down up to April 30 followed by appropriate exit strategy. Containment need to be concurrent with V model economic recovery strategy With special focus on MSMEs (micro, small & medium enterprises) to make post Corona effect short & less misery for poor & vulnerable section of society”, said T K Chand, industry expert and former Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Odisha chapter.