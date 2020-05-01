JUST IN
Social distancing must when trains take stranded workers, students home
Lockdown extended for 2 weeks after May 4, schools and colleges stay shut

All agriculture work will be allowed and limited industrial production in zones which have been declared coronavirus safe

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Health workers wearing protective suits are seen in the premises of LNJP Hospital during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi
A nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak will continue for two more weeks after May 4, said the home ministry on Friday.

Schools and colleges will remain shut but people can travel between districts as they follow social distancing rules, said the ministry. Stand-alone shops will be allowed in residential areas but malls and shopping complexes will stay shut.

All agriculture work will be allowed and limited industrial production in zones which have been declared coronavirus safe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 had extended the lockdown until at least May 3, saying economic sacrifices were needed to save lives as the number of coronavirus cases exceeded 10,000.
