Lok Sabha pays tributes to victims of 2001 terror attack on Parliament

Lok Sabha on Tuesday paid glowing tributes to those who laid down their lives while foiling a terror attack on Parliament 21 years ago

Lok Sabha | Parliament | Terror attack

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Lok Sabha passes bill to repeal three contentious farm laws
Lok Sabha on Tuesday paid glowing tributes to those who laid down their lives while foiling a terror attack on Parliament 21 years ago.

As soon as the house assembled, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said it was a sad day for the country as terrorists carried out a cowardly attack on Parliament.

He said that the whole nation stands behind the family of those killed in the terrorist attack and the country stands solidly against any form of terrorism.

The members of the house also stood in silence for some moments in memory of the victims.

On December 13, 2001, terrorists attacked the Parliament complex and opened fire, killing nine people.

The attack victims included five Delhi police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper, two Parliament watch and ward staff and a gardener. A journalist who was injured died later. All five terrorists were shot dead.

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 13:07 IST

