Long working hours are killing 745,000 people a year, says WHO study

Working long hours is killing hundreds of thousands of people a year in a worsening trend that may accelerate further due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Organization said on Monday.

In the first global study of the loss of life associated with longer working hours, the paper in the journal Environment International showed that 745,000 people died from stroke and heart disease associated with long working hours in 2016.

That was an increase of nearly 30 per cent from 2000.

“Working 55 hours or more per week is a serious hazard,” said Maria Neira, director of the WHO's Department of Environ­ment, Climate Change and “What we want to do with this information is promote more action, more protection of workers,” she said.

The joint study, produced by the and the International Labour Organization, showed that most victims (72 per cent) were men and were middle-aged or older. Often, the deaths occurred much later in life, sometimes decades later, than the shifts worked.

It also showed that people living in Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific region — a WHO-defined region which includes China, Japan and Australia — were the most affected.

Overall, the study - drawing on data from 194 countries — said that working 55 hours or more a week is associated with a 35 per cent higher risk of stroke and a 17 per cent higher risk of dying from ischemic heart disease compared with a 35-40 hour working week.

The study covered the period 2000-2016, and so did not include the Covid-19 pandemic, but officials said the surge in remote working and the global economic slowdown resulting from the emergency may have increased the risks.

"The pandemic is accelerating developments that could feed the trend towards increased working time," the said, estimating that at least 9 per cent of people work long hours.