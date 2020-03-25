Looking forward to productive discussion on virus at G20 tomorrow: PM Modi

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he is looking forward to the G-20 virus summit to be held via video conference on Thursday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.
"The #G20 has an important global role to play in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic," he tweeted Wednesday.
Modi said he is looking forward to "productive discussions tomorrow at the #G20VirtualSummit, being coordinated by the Saudi G20 Presidency".
Leaders from the group comprising 19 industrialised countries and the European Union will discuss the global coronavirus crisis via video conference to develop an action plan.
