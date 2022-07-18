Lookout circular against 3 Chinese nationals for operating illegal loan app

-
ALSO READ
What is Operation Ganga?
TMS Ep119: Climate change, Madhabi Puri Buch, markets, Operation Ganga
ED raids house of Punjab CM's nephew in illegal sand mining case
Mushrooming illegal colonies menace to urban development, says SC
SC to hear PIL seeking to detect, detain & deport illegal immigrants
-
The Bureau of Immigration has issued a lookout circular against three Chinese nationals for allegedly operating an illegal digital loan app in India, officials said on Sunday.
The circular was issued following a missive in this regard by Odisha's Economic Offences Wing.
Earlier this month, a lookout circular was also issued against another Chinese national on the same charge.
They are the mastermind and main accused The accused persons were running illegal digital loan apps, an official release said.
There are more than one lakh victims of the app across the country, it said.
Evidence suggests that they are involved in similar scams in countries like Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh, the release said.
Further investigation is underway, the officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU