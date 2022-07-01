Lost and found on Delhi Metro: How to get your misplaced items back

Delhi Metro, a daily lifeline for millions in the national capital, started operations in December 2002. Two decades later, the rapid transit system runs over 2,500 daily trips.

Many people often end up losing their belongings at a Metro station or on a train. Some 600 items are reported lost every month. has set up a lost and found department in order to deal with such issues. If you have lost an item in the Delhi Metro, here’s how you can claim it back.

How to claim a lost item within 48 hours?

If you have lost an item in the Delhi Metro, visit the customer care centre of a nearby metro station.

Carry an identity proof (containing the address), along with a photocopy to place your request.

How to claim a lost item after 48 hours?

If 48 hours have passed since you lost the item, you can claim it from the Lost & Found office at the Kashmere Gate Metro Station.

Address: Lost & Found office, Concourse level, below platform no. 3, Kashmere Gate Metro Station.

Mobile number: 8527405555

Landline: 011-23417910, Extn: 113701

011-23417910, Extn: 113701 The office is open from 8 am to 8 pm on all days, except Sundays and national holidays.

If lost items are not claimed within one month, may dispose them off.

What is the procedure for claiming items lost in Rapid Metro?

The same procedure can be followed for items lost in the Rapid Metro.

Office address: Rapid Metro Operation Control Center, Moulsari Avenue Road, DLF Phase 3, Pillar number 146, Gurugram- 122001

Rapid Metro Operation Control Center, Moulsari Avenue Road, DLF Phase 3, Pillar number 146, Gurugram- 122001 Call centre: 0124-2800028

0124-2800028 The office is open between 8:30 am and 5 pm on all days, except Sundays and national holidays.

If items lost in the Rapid Metro are not claimed within one year, they might be disposed off.

You can also find a list of lost items for both the metro systems on the Delhi Metro’s official website.

A brief about the Delhi Metro

is the largest and busiest metro system in India, and the second-oldest after the Kolkata Metro. Construction for the Delhi Metro began in 1998 and the first section was opened on December 25, 2002. The Delhi Metro network serves the capital city, along with its neighbouring cities of Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Bahadurgarh, and Ballabhgarh. It has 10 colour-coded lines and more than 250 stations. The network is operated by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), a company with equal equity contribution from the governments of Delhi and India.

In 2019, the annual ridership of the Delhi Metro was 1.79 billion.

Different lines of the Delhi Metro

Red Line

The Red Line was the first line of the Delhi Metro to be opened. It connects Rithala and Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda), covering a total distance of 34.55 kilometres.

Yellow Line

It was the second line of the Delhi Metro network.

It connects Samaypur Badli in the north to HUDA City Centre (Gurugram), covering a distance of nearly 49 kilometres.

Blue Line

The Blue Line is one of the busiest routes of the Delhi Metro. It connects Dwarka Sub City in the west to Noida in the east, running 56.61 kilometres. A section of the Blue Line goes from Yamuna Bank station of Vaishali in Ghaziabad, covering around 8.5 kilometres.

Green Line

The Green Line, opened in 2010, connects Inderlok with Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh, with a branch line running between the Ashok Park Main station and the Kirti Nagar station on the Blue Line. It covers a total distance of 29.64 kilometres.

Violet Line

The Violet Line of the Delhi Metro runs between Raja Nahar Singh in Ballabgarh to Kashmere Gate in Delhi. It consists of 34 metro stations and covers a total length of 46.34 kilometres.

Orange Line

The Orange Line, also known as the Airport Express Line, runs from New Delhi Railway Station to Dwarka Sector 21 and links Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. It has six stations and covers a distance of 22 kilometres.

Pink Line

The Pink Line runs between Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar, consisting of 38 metro stations. Covering a distance of over 58 kilometres, it is the longest line of the Delhi Metro.

Magenta Line

The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden. It consists of 25 metro stations and covers a total distance of 37.46 kilometres.

Grey Line

The Grey Line is the shortest route in the Delhi Metro network. It has four stations, connecting Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand in the western part of the city.

