Loudspeaker row: Everyone should abide by law, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the government will implement the orders of the courts on regulating the use of loudspeakers in mosques and everyone should abide by the law.
He said the police have already issued a circular to this effect and meetings will be held at the police station level.
"Regarding Azaan, there are Supreme Court and High Court orders, we have already issued circulars to this effect. There are laws about how much decibel (sound) should be there. DG (Director General of police) has already issued a circular," Bommai said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, instructions have been given to conduct meetings at the police station level and resolve the issue in a cordial atmosphere, and that process is on.
"Everyone should abide by law...," he added.
Some Hindu outfits have been demanding that the loudspeakers on mosques should be removed and the Supreme Court's order on noise pollution be implemented. They have also threatened to play bhajans every morning if loudspeakers from mosques are not removed.
Stating that the BJP is united in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region and there are no differences, the Chief Minister said, "certain issues have been resolved through discussions. I'm confident of party winning more seats from the region compared to last time.
