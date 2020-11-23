Love jihad law is for conspiracies behind inter-religion marriages: WB BJP

-
Slamming Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for his statement on the love jihad law, National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said that that law was targeted at inter-religion marriages with the intention or conspiracy to convert religion.
"We need to understand the definition of it (love jihad). The law is being made against the conspiracy behind the inter-religion marriages. Love is Sanatan and effortless; it does not see religion or a caste. But if someone loves and marries another person with a plan or intention to convert their religion, this law is from them," said the BJP leader at a press conference in Indore.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday had slammed the BJP-led states and said that whether inter-religion marriages of family members of BJP leaders will fall under the definition of 'love jihad'?
The statement comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently announced that his government will bring a strict law to curb "love jihad" and forcible religious conversion. Prior to this, Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh had said the state would soon have a law against 'love jihad'.
Karnataka has also formulated a strict law against 'Love Jihad'.
The Union Home Ministry on February 4 this year has clarified that the term 'love jihad' is not defined under the existing laws and no such case has been reported so far. No such case has been reported by any of the central agencies yet.
However, two cases from Kerala involving inter-faith marriages have been investigated by the National Investigation Agency, according to the Home Ministry.
