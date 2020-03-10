Love, peace and harmony: PM Modi, President and others wish 'Happy Holi'

JUST IN
New Delhi 

People smear colours at each other during Holi celebrations at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ramnath Kovind on Tuesday took to Twitter to extend their greetings to the nation on the occasion of Holi.

"Many congratulations to all of you on Holi, a festival of colour and joy. May this festival bring happiness in the lives of all the countrymen," Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Wishing everyone a #HappyHoli! The festival of colours, Holi is a celebration of spring and fraternity in our society. May it bring peace, joy and prosperity to everyone’s life, the president wrote in his Twitter post.

Last week, Prime Minister had announced that he would not participate in any Holi events over coronavirus fears.

The Prime Minister took the decision after recommendations from experts, who have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Covid-19. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme," he tweeted earlier.

Taking a cue from PM, Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also urged people to avoid mass gatherings, stating that the Prime Minister's decision not to celebrate Holi carries a big message amidst coronavirus threat.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has also sent his good wishes to the people through twitter and urged everyone to strengthen the bonds of friendship and amity that hold the society together.

"I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Holi. This Holi, let us strive to strengthen the bonds of friendship and amity that hold our society together," Naidu tweeted.

"Let this festival break the barriers that divide us and unite us in the quest for shared prosperity, peace, progress, harmony and joy," he further wrote.

Several chief ministers including Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath, Delhi CM Arvind Kejiwal extended their warm wishes to celebrate the ocassion.

Amrinder Singh gave a call for celebrating the traditional spirit of these festivals with the colours of unity, tolerance, brotherhood and compassion, while Khattar issued a statement with a message of mutual love and harmony. Several Union Ministers and other politicians have also greeted the people with their wishes.

Holi is an ancient festival, which signifies the victory of good over evil. It is celebrated as a day of spreading joy and love.

Meanwhile, in the wake of cases of rising coronavirus cases in the country, health experts have appealed to people to avoid mass gatherings as a precautionary measure.

Doctors said that crowded places and wet Holi can increase the risk to spread the coronavirus.

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS told news agency ANI that the government is making all possible efforts to prevent and stop the spread of COVID 19.
