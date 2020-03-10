Love, peace and harmony: PM Modi, President and others wish 'Happy Holi'

Prime Minister and President Ramnath Kovind on Tuesday took to Twitter to extend their greetings to the nation on the occasion of Holi.

"Many congratulations to all of you on Holi, a festival of colour and joy. May this festival bring happiness in the lives of all the countrymen," Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Wishing everyone a #HappyHoli! The festival of colours, Holi is a celebration of spring and fraternity in our society. May it bring peace, joy and prosperity to everyone’s life, the president wrote in his Twitter post.

Last week, Prime Minister had announced that he would not participate in any Holi events over coronavirus fears.

The Prime Minister took the decision after recommendations from experts, who have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Covid-19. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme," he tweeted earlier.

Taking a cue from PM, Union Minister Dr also urged people to avoid mass gatherings, stating that the Prime Minister's decision not to celebrate Holi carries a big message amidst coronavirus threat.

Vice President has also sent his good wishes to the people through twitter and urged everyone to strengthen the bonds of friendship and amity that hold the society together.

"I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Holi. This Holi, let us strive to strengthen the bonds of friendship and amity that hold our society together," Naidu tweeted.

"Let this festival break the barriers that divide us and unite us in the quest for shared prosperity, peace, progress, harmony and joy," he further wrote.

Several chief ministers including Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath, Delhi CM Arvind Kejiwal extended their warm wishes to celebrate the ocassion.

आप सभी को होलिका दहन की शुभकामनाएं। आइए, आज होलिका पर्व पर पवित्र अग्नि में सभी बुराइयों व नकारात्मकता को भस्म करें। बुराई पर अच्छाई की जीत के इस पर्व पर हम संकल्प लें कि जातिवाद, परिवारवाद और भ्रष्टाचार का दहन कर देश को प्रगति पथ पर ले चलेंगे। — (@myogiadityanath) March 9, 2020

होली मुबारक हो। होली खेलते वक्त अपना ख़्याल रखें। corona से बच कर रहें। — (@ArvindKejriwal) March 10, 2020

Amrinder Singh gave a call for celebrating the traditional spirit of these festivals with the colours of unity, tolerance, brotherhood and compassion, while Khattar issued a statement with a message of mutual love and harmony.Several Union Ministers and other politicians have also greeted the people with their wishes.

अनूठे पर्व होली की आपको बधाई! केकरे हाथे ढोलक सोहै,केकरे हाथ मंजीरा, केकरे हाथ कनक पिचकारी, केकरे हाथ अबीरा। राम के हाथे ढोलक सोहै, लछिमन हाथ मंजीरा, भरत के हाथ कनक पिचकारी, शत्रुघन हाथ अबीरा। रंगों का यह पर्व आपके जीवन को खुशहाली,समृद्धि,आनंद से सराबोर करे, शुभकामनाएं! — (@ChouhanShivraj) March 10, 2020

Holi is an ancient festival, which signifies the victory of good over evil. It is celebrated as a day of spreading joy and love.

Meanwhile, in the wake of cases of rising coronavirus cases in the country, health experts have appealed to people to avoid mass gatherings as a precautionary measure.

Doctors said that crowded places and wet Holi can increase the risk to spread the coronavirus.

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS told news agency ANI that the government is making all possible efforts to prevent and stop the spread of COVID 19.