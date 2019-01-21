JUST IN
WhatsApp limits text forwards to 5 in fight against 'misinformation'
Lunar Eclipse 2019: Amazing photos of the 'Super blood wolf moon'

It is a super blood Moon - "super" because the Moon will be closest to Earth in its orbit during the full Moon and "blood" because the total lunar eclipse will turn the Moon a reddish hue.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

 

1 / 9
 

The moon is seen beside "Victoria Alada" statue on the top of Metropoli building during a total lunar eclipse, known as the "Super Blood Wolf Moon" in Madrid, Spain.

 

2 / 9
 

People monitor the moon ahead of a total lunar eclipse in Vienna, Austria,

 

3 / 9
 

A full moon rises between clouds and above the Coronado Bridge before the start of a total lunar eclipse that is called a 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' in San Diego.

 

4 / 9
 

A cross headstone is silhouetted against the full moon ahead of a total lunar eclipse, known as the "super blood wolf moon", at a cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

 

5 / 9
 

A man adjusts a camera ahead of a total lunar eclipse in Vienna, Austria.

 

6 / 9
 

A full moon rises between clouds as a landing commercial jet approaches the airport before the start of a total lunar eclipse that is being called a 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' in San Diego, California, U.S.

 

7 / 9
 

The full moon is seen ahead of a total lunar eclipse, known as the "super blood wolf moon", in the Manhattan borough of New York .

 

8 / 9
 

The first full moon of 2019 rises off the shore of Tenby, Pembrokeshire, Wales, Britain.

 

9 / 9
 

The moon is seen through an illuminated tree during a total lunar eclipse, known as the "Super Blood Wolf Moon" in Aegidienberg near Bonn, Germany.


First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 15:35 IST

