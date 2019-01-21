Lunar Eclipse 2019: Amazing photos of the 'Super blood wolf moon'

The moon is seen beside "Victoria Alada" statue on the top of Metropoli building during a total lunar eclipse, known as the "Super Blood Wolf Moon" in Madrid, Spain.
People monitor the moon ahead of a total lunar eclipse in Vienna, Austria,
A full moon rises between clouds and above the Coronado Bridge before the start of a total lunar eclipse that is called a 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' in San Diego.
A cross headstone is silhouetted against the full moon ahead of a total lunar eclipse, known as the "super blood wolf moon", at a cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
A man adjusts a camera ahead of a total lunar eclipse in Vienna, Austria.
A full moon rises between clouds as a landing commercial jet approaches the airport before the start of a total lunar eclipse that is being called a 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' in San Diego, California, U.S.
The full moon is seen ahead of a total lunar eclipse, known as the "super blood wolf moon", in the Manhattan borough of New York .
The first full moon of 2019 rises off the shore of Tenby, Pembrokeshire, Wales, Britain.
The moon is seen through an illuminated tree during a total lunar eclipse, known as the "Super Blood Wolf Moon" in Aegidienberg near Bonn, Germany.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU