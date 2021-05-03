Second wave: M&M advances annual maintenance plant shutdown to May

-
ALSO READ
Hero MotoCorp Q3 preview: Profit seen rising over 11% YoY; margins may dip
Honda Cars domestic sales rise over two-fold to 11,319 units in January
Hero MotoCorp rises 2%, nears 52-week high as February sales improve
Two stock recommendations by Gaurav Garg of CapitalVia: Buy Hero Moto, L&T
Covid-19 impact: HMSI to temporarily shut 4 production plants from May 1
-
Utility vehicles major Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday said it has advanced the annual maintenance plant shutdown of its automotive division to this month in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic across the country.
The maintenance of four working days was originally scheduled for June 2021, M&M said in a regulatory filing.
"Due to the evolving COVID situation in the country, the company has scaled up its efforts to ensure health and safety of its employees, associates and supporting ecosystem," it said.
Accordingly, the company said it has decided to advance the scheduled "maintenance of four working days, in each of its automotive division manufacturing plants, to the month of May 2021, in a staggered manner".
M&M's automotive division has manufacturing units at Chakan, Nashik, Kandivali, Zaheerabad and Haridwar.
"The company continues to work closely with its dealers and suppliers to minimise the impact of disruption in operations due to localised lockdown restrictions in various parts of the country," it said.
Other companies, including Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, MG Motor India, Honda MotorCycle and Scooter India (HMSI) and Suzuki Motorcycle India have already announced temporary suspension of manufacturing operations as the devastating second wave of COVID-19 sweeps across the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU