Maha court grants bail to BJP MLA Nitesh Rane in attempt to murder case

-
ALSO READ
Bombay High Court rejects Nitesh Rane's anticipatory bail plea
BJP MLA Nitesh Rane surrenders before court in attempt to murder case
SC asks Nitesh Rane to surrender, grants 10-day protection from arrest
Taking on Thackerays: Rane's 'slap' remark may galvanise Sena workers
I know lot of things, will bring out cases in steps: Rane warns Shiv Sena
-
A court in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra on Wednesday granted bail to BJP MLA Nitesh Rane in an alleged attempt to murder case.
Nitesh Rane, the son of Union minister Narayan Rane, had surrendered before the court on February 2.
On Wednesday, district and additional sessions judge (Sindhudurg) R B Rote allowed his bail plea.
The case pertains to the alleged attack on Shiv Sena activist Santosh Parab during the campaigning for the Sindhudurg District Co-operative Bank elections last year.
The MLA had on multiple occasions claimed that he was being targeted by Maharashtra's ruling party (Shiv Sena, which heads the MVA government) as it felt insulted and hurt by an alleged incident of mocking outside the state legislature complex last month.
A Shiv Sena MLA had alleged Nitesh Rane had made 'meow meow' sounds looking in the direction of Maharashtra minister and Sena legislator Aaditya Thackeray, while he was going inside the Vidhan Bhavan building in Mumbai on December 23 during the winter session of the legislature.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU