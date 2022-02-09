Kejriwal govt gives permanent jobs to 700 contractual DJB employees

Chief Minister on Wednesday said that 700 contractual employees of the (DJB) have been regularised, and asserted that the echo of this decision will be heard in other parts of the country as well.

He was speaking at an event held here to hand over certificate to DJB employees, who have been made permanent.

"There is a myth that 'kuccha' employee should not be made 'pucca' as they would become lazy and not work much. But, when we brought a revolution in the education department since forming our government first in 2015, or we when we improved the healthcare system, these were all done by government teachers, doctors, nurses only," Kejriwal said.

So this move has bust that myth too and they will now work twice as much they were doing before, as they would feel a sense of security.

"Echo of this big decision we have taken in DJB will be heard in other parts of the country too, and people in other states will also start asking, if it can be done in Delhi, why not in other states," the chief minister said.

He said the city government wants to regularise workers in other departments too but does not have much power owing to a lot of administrative dependency on the central government.

As DJB is an autonomous institution, it could be done, he added.

