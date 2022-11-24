JUST IN
Mystery of the missing millions: Why UN projects higher India population
Searches carried out along int'l border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba
Delhi HC stays govt order limiting use of herbicide glyphosate for 3 months
SC to have specialsed benches for criminal, tax, land issues, MACT matters
Received 55,497 requests for user data from Indian government: Meta
SC to hear Mumbai's Aarey colony tree felling matter on Thursday
PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
WHO looking to rename monkeypox to 'MPOX', reports US newspaper
Massive fire breaks out at an oil mill in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur
Top Headlines: Oz parliament okays FTA with India, RBI rate hike & more
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Musk refuses to reimburse 'millions of dollars' owed to Twitter vendors
Business Standard

Maha FDA asks drug controllers to stop Orofer FCM injection use

Orofer FCM injection is used to treat iron deficiency anaemia

Topics
Maharashtra | anaemia | FDA

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Syringe market

The Maharashtra Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has asked all drug controller authorities in the country to stop the use of a particular batch of drug INJ OROFER FCM following the death of a patient at a Mumbai hospital.

A person died at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai due to suspected adverse drug reaction of the drug, said a senior official from FDA's Pune division on Wednesday. Orofer FCM injection is used to treat iron deficiency anaemia.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals, the manufacturer, was asked to recall the particular batch of the drug, said S B Patil, Joint Commissioner (Drugs) FDA. The death of a person at Saifee Hospital was due to suspected adverse reaction of this drug, he said. As per the company, there could be spurious drugs available in the market in the name of INJ OROFER and because of such spurious drug the suspected adverse reaction might have taken place, he said. The company also told the FDA that spurious versions of one of its other drugs was already being sold in the market, he said.

"Mumbai FDA team is carrying out a probe in the matter," Patil said, adding that samples from the batch of the drug have been collected from the distributors and sent for analysis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 00:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.