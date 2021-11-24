JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Protest wont end yet, next decision on Nov 27, says Rakesh Tikait
Business Standard

Maha govt announces salary hike for MSRTC employees amid strike deadlock

In a bid to end the near-month-long strike of MSRTC employees, Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab on Wednesday announced a salary hike

Topics
Maharashtra government | Uddhav Thackeray

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meet of all Divisional commissioners, Collectors, SPs, and prominent doctors of District government hospitals to review the COVID-19 situation, in Mumbai on Friday.

In a bid to end the near-month-long strike of MSRTC employees, Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab on Wednesday announced a salary hike.

The average Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 hike in basic salaries would be the "highest in the history" of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, the state-run bus service, he said, appealing employees to call off the agitation. Parab made the announcement on Wednesday evening after a prolonged meeting with a delegation of MSRTC employees here.

The salary hike will be given as per the years of service criterion and will put additional monthly burden of Rs 60 crore and annual burden Rs 750 crore on the state government, he said. BJP Members of Legislative Council Sadabhau Khot and Gopichand Padalkar, who have been leading the agitation and who took part in the talks with Parab, said they will announce their stand on the strike later in the evening.

The employees' main demand is merger of the cash-strapped corporation with the state government. The strike started on October 28 and intensified from November 9 when all depots of MSRTC shut down. Parab also had a discussion with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at HN Reliance hospital where the chief minister is recovering after a medical procedure, and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar who also holds finance portfolio, sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, November 24 2021. 19:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.