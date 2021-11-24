Three terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar

-
ALSO READ
Mobile internet to be restored in J&K's Srinagar, Budgam by 7 pm today
Security forces kill two terrorists in encounter at Kulgam in Kashmir
Amit Shah in J&K on 3-day visit, first since abrogation of Article 370
Top LeT commander among two terrorists killed in Shopian encounter
Top LeT terrorist among 3 killed in encounter with J&K security forces
-
Three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter at Rambagh in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district on Wednesday, officials said.
"Police neutralised 03 terrorists in Srinagar. Identification and affiliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained," police said.
The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire and retaliated, triggering the encounter.
--IANS
zi/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU