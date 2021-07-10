Maha govt sets up panel to probe phone-tapping allegations made by Patole

-
ALSO READ
Asus refreshes gaming-centric smartphone lineup, unveils ROG Phone 5 series
BJP demands CBI probe into phone tapping allegations against Rajasthan govt
Modi government has reduced importance of ED, CBI, says Congress
Asus set to launch ROG Phone 5 series today at 4:15 pm: Watch livestream
MVA govt running smoothly, will complete its full term: Sharad Pawar
-
The Maharashtra government has appointed a high-level committee headed by state DGP Sanjay Pandey to probe the phone-tapping allegations levelled by state Congress chief Nana Patole.
State intelligence department commissioner and additional police commissioner (special branch) will be part of this three-member panel.
During the two-day monsoon session of the state legislature held earlier this week, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had made the announcement about setting up a high-level inquiry while speaking in the Legislative Assembly.
Patole has claimed that his phone was tapped during 2016-17 when he was a Member of Parliament (MP) and when the state government was headed by Devendra Fadnavis. He said his phone was tapped on the pretext that it belonged to drug-peddler Amjad Khan.
The government order issued on Friday evening said the committee would probe the case and submit its report to the legislature in three months.
The terms and reference for the committee is to scrutinise the cases of phone-tapping between 2015 and 2019 and find out whether there was any political motive.
"If the phone surveillance was politically motivated, action will be taken," the order said.
When Patole raised the issue in the House, several members supported the need for a high-level probe.
Patole represents Sakoli Assembly segment in Bhandara district of Vidarbha region. He had earlier quit the Congress and won the 2014 Lok Sabha election on the BJP's ticket. However, he left the saffron party in 2017 citing differences with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Fadnavis, and returned to the Congress.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU