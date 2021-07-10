Well before Choksi and Nirav Modi, there was Winsome Diamonds' Jatin Mehta

Even as the spotlight foc­uses on tainted jewellers Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi, who once ran thriving businesses and are now wanted by the authorities on charges of massive bank fraud, there was someone who beat them to it in terms of precedent and modus operandi. Sometime in 2011, Jatin Mehta, the CEO of Su-Raj Diamond, was looking to build a narra­tive around a new line of bu­s­i­ness based on the technological developments in the industry.

Mehta was well known within the industry and his firm was seen as a trailblazer by the stock markets. He met ...