BJP demands CBI probe into phone tapping allegations against Rajasthan govt

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the allegations.

The came down heavily on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot government after his government replied to a question in the state Assembly that it taps phones in the interest of public safety and order

The reactions came after the state government replied to a question asked by MLA Kalicharan in the state Assembly last year, Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia said.

BJP MLA had asked, "Is it true that cases have come up in the last days? If yes, under which law and by whose orders?"

"The questions (over the phone-tapping issue) were raised in August last year & the response has come now. It is a serious matter. Chief Minister must take responsibility and resign on moral grounds. should investigate this issue now," Poonia added.

Though the reply did not say it tapped phones of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and supporters of former deputy CM Sachin Pilot after a rebellion in the Congress last year, the BJP demanded a probe into it.

A controversy over had erupted last year after audio clips purportedly having a telephonic conversation between Union minister Gajendra Singh and Congress leaders surfaced.

