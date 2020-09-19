JUST IN
Maharashtra: 22% of 712,000 suspects test positive for Covid-19 in Thane
Maharashtra: Minister reviews exam preparations in Marathwada varsity

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant on Saturday reviewed the preparations afoot at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University here to conduct exams scheduled to start from October 1

Maharashtra | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Aurangabad 

Student undergoes thermal screening before entering an examination centre to appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 entrance papers, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Maharashtra Minister for

Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant on Saturday reviewed the preparations afoot at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University here to conduct exams scheduled to start from October 1.

A total of 1.14 lakh students will appear for the exams, including 36,000 "repeaters", he said, adding that 92 per cent of all students had opted to appear for the exams in the online mode.

Speaking about some student outfits trying to agitate and block his convoy on Friday in Jalgaon, some 195 kilometres from here, Samant said he would write a letter to state home minister Anil Deshmukh to probe the issue.

He said the agitations by such outfits were localised and done by lower-level functionaries to gain prominence within the hierarchy.

Samant was addressing a press conference here.

First Published: Sat, September 19 2020. 16:43 IST

