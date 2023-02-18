JUST IN
Business Standard

MahaMetro looking at 'Neo' system for smaller cities; Nashik frontrunner

MahaMetro is working on the feasibility of implementing the Metro Neo system in cities having a population of up to 20 lakh, with Nashik being a frontrunner, its managing director Brijesh Dixit said

Topics
Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Nagpur metro
Photo: Twitter/@MetroRailNagpur

MahaMetro is working on the feasibility of implementing the Metro Neo system in cities having a population of up to 20 lakh, with Nashik being a frontrunner, its managing director Brijesh Dixit said on Saturday.

The 'Metro Neo' is a trolley bus system with overhead electric traction and rubber tyres, and has the capability of being upgraded to a light metro system.

The Centre and the state government are viewing this development positively, he said at the foundation day programme of the MahaMetro here.

He said the second phase of Nagpur Metro rail will be completed in the next five years, with work set to begin from April.

The 44.5-kilometre second phase comprises a 19-km stretch till Butibori, a 7-km stretch from Lokmanya Nagar to Hingna, a 13-km route from Automotive Chowk to Kanhan and 5.5 km stretch from Prajapti Nagar to Kapsi, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 22:41 IST

