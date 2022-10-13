JUST IN
Maharashta records 475 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death; active tally at 2,605

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 475 fresh coronavirus cases, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 475 fresh coronavirus cases, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 81,26,320, while the death toll increased to 1,48,367, the department said in a bulletin. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 476 cases and four fatalities linked to the respiratory illness. Mumbai recorded 179 cases and the lone coronavirus-linked death reported in the state in the last 24 hours, said the bulletin. The state's case fatality rate was 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at 98.14 per cent. The health department said 324 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,75,348 and leaving the state with 2,605 active cases. It said 19,922 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking their overall number to 8,50,13,972.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 23:15 IST

