Thane records 78 new coronavirus positive cases; infection tally becomes

Thane district of Maharashtra has recorded 78 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection tally to 7,45,628, a health official said on Thursday.
These cases were reported on Wednesday, and there are now 372 active cases in the district.
The death toll remained unchanged at 11,962 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, he said, adding that the recovery count stood at 7,33,965.
First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 10:05 IST
