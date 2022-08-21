JUST IN
Centre promotes welfare of 'rich friends', we invest in public, says AAP
ICC gives in to bidders' demands, changes auction rules for upcoming events
Ex-BJP MLA from Rajasthan booked for remarks on lynching 5 people
Mumbai Police detains 1 in '26/11-like' terror attack message case
Excise liquor scam: CBI issues look out circular against Sisodia, 13 others
Data story: India logs 11,539 new Covid cases; active tally below 100,000
Himachal landslides: CM directs top officials to expedite rescue operations
Pro-Russia authorities claim new Ukraine shelling at nuclear plant
UP tops list as e-commerce complaints record 300% spike in last 5 years
Indian to develop two hydropower plants in Nepal as China abandons projects
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Centre promotes welfare of 'rich friends', we invest in public, says AAP
Business Standard

Maharashtra: 278 new Covid-19 infections in Thane; active cases cross 1,900

As many as 278 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,38,453, a health official said on Sunday.

Topics
Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Covid test
Representative Image

As many as 278 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,38,453, a health official said on Sunday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Saturday, the district currently has 1,905 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The toll stood in Thane remained unchanged at 11,938, while the recovery count has reached 7,25,082, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Sun, August 21 2022. 11:08 IST

`