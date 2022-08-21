Maharashtra: 278 new Covid-19 infections in Thane; active cases cross 1,900

As many as 278 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,38,453, a health official said on Sunday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Saturday, the district currently has 1,905 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The toll stood in Thane remained unchanged at 11,938, while the recovery count has reached 7,25,082, he added.

